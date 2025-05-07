EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mom loves THIS scene from Salman Khan-led Kick and reason will have you in splits

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is creating buzz in the Hindi film industry with his latest release, Costao. The talented actor has been active in the industry since 1999, but rose to fame only with the 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur. Later, titles like The Lunchbox, Kick, Badlapur, and more helped him strengthen his position.

Lately, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nawaz opened up about his mom's favorite film scene featuring him, from Salman Khan-led 2014 film Kick. Siddiqui revealed that his mom loved the scene where he was seen sitting on a huge pile of cash.

During the interview, when the actor was asked about his mom's reaction to seeing him on the big screen for the first time, he spilled the beans about the amusing moment in Kick. Nawazuddin shared that she saw him in the film and loved his clothes. "Usme ache ache kapde pehanta tha na main (I wore good clothes in that film)," he said while talking about the scene where he was seen sitting on the massive pile of cash.

"Aapne Kick dekhi hogi bahut saare logon ne, to usme ek scene hai jisme main noton pe betha hua hu. Gadde bane huye hain noton ke. Uspe betha hu main, ache kapde pehan ke. To meri maa ko woh acha laga. Pata nahi kyun acha laga, mujhe bhi aaj taka pata nahi chala (Many of you must have watched Kick. There's a scene in that movie showing me sitting on a huge pile of cash and wearing good clothes. I don't know why, but my mom liked it and I am yet to figure out the reason)," he concluded.

Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick was an action-comedy released in 2014 and proved a blockbuster. The film had Salman Khan as the lead, while Jacqueline Fernandez, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Randeep Hooda were also featured in pivotal roles.

Talking about Costao, the film is a biographical crime drama based on the life of Indian customs department officer Costao Fernandez. Directed by Sejal Shah, the film also features Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Hussain Dalal, and more. Costao is now streaming on Zee5.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in films like Section 108, Noorani Chehra, Thama, Raat Akeli Hai 2, and more.

