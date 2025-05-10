Tom Hardy Gets Candid About Surgeries and Health Struggles; Reveals One Unhealthy Habit

Tom Hardy opened up about his recent health struggles, surgeries, bad habits, etc., in a candid conversation with Esquire magazine. The Venom actor, who was featured on the magazine's cover shoot with his French bulldog Blue, spoke about his personal struggles.

"I've had two knee surgeries now, my disc's herniated in my back, I've got sciatica as well," the actor revealed. Hardy revealed that he was diagnosed with Plantar fasciitis, a disease causing foot inflammation. "Where did that come from? And why? Why?!" he added.

The Havoc star also pulled his tendon in my hip and admitted that he's been falling apart. "It's like, it's all falling to bits now, and it's not going to get better," he told the outlet.

The 47-year-old previously shared that he sustained injuries from filming stunts and practising jiu-jitsu, and as a result, he had to undergo knee surgery. According to the Daily Mail, the actor was described by the interviewer as someone who stopped mid-answer to vape before continuing.

He jokingly summed up his "biopsy" while giving his interview to Esquire. "The biopsy of where we're at: two vapes, somebody else's clothes, and a hotel room that neither of us feels comfortable in," he said.

The Peaky Blinders continued to list her ailments, including loss of hair, weak teeth and knees, and dizziness caused by Sudafed consumption. Speaking to Hits Radio UK's Will Best, Hardy seemingly confirmed that his hair wasn't fully real.

"You've got your own hair and everything,' he said to Will, before adding, 'I've got someone else's," he said. The Sun had previously reported that the actor made special demands for his trailer while filming Venom 3 in New York City.

According to the outlet, Hardy requested 27 items, including an IV drip, 60 strawberry ice cream vapes, M&S low alcohol Czech lager, and Molton Brown peppercorn shower gel. He's also known for having a lavender diffuser in his trailer to keep him relaxed.