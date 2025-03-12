Wondering how Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met? It was during her orgasm scene in Lust Stories; details inside

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are hands down the most admired couples in B-Town. The beloved lovebirds’ love saga often screams goals and most recently, the Param Sundari actor remembered meeting his wife on the sets of Lust Stories. Sid not only heaped praises on her for making bold choices but also shared her influence on his life.

During a recent conversation with Lilly Singh, Sidharth Malhotra was asked about his wife Kiara Advani making bold choices in film like Lust Stories, where she addressed female pleasure.

In response to this, the actor revealed, “That’s (the film) the reason I met her. I’m very grateful for that short film to be made because I met her when they stopped… I was on set." He stated that he had gone to the sets to meet Karan Johar where he also ended up meeting the actress.

He further continued by sharing, “I didn’t want to be for that, but I knew what she was up to because I’d heard the story from Karan before, but again, it was the intent; the hearts were in the right place. The presentation of it is funny because it sometimes is, and it’s a director’s take, but I think the heart was in the right place."

Advertisement

Lauding Kiara’s bold choice in the film, the Param Sundari actor also made a special mention of his wife’s film, Guilty, which addressed the subject of harassment. He articulated his belief by stating that writers write stuff that they’ve experienced in the society and stressed on having such genres where one wants to say something.

The actor also talked about his marriage with Kiara and her influence on his life. According to him, his marriage in recent years has “opened up" his eyes. He explained his point by mentioning being in Mumbai for all these years and having her in his life has significantly influenced his outlook — towards life, work, and priority to family.

“She’s very family-oriented, and her ethics and morals are in the right place, and that’s something I respect and admire," he said on a concluding note.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared screen space in the war-drama film Shershaah released in 2021.