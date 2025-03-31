Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana offers peek into ‘graveyard shift’ of his film co-starring Rashmika Mandanna; are you excited?

Thama is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies in 2025. Ayushmann Khurrana is teaming up with Rashmika Mandanna for this next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The actors have been sharing some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot. Now, Ayushmann has offered a peek into his ‘graveyard shift,’ promising to increase your excitement.

Today, March 31, 2025, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram Stories and dropped a picture from the shooting of Thama. In the photograph, lots of crew members could be seen on the set as they worked in the early hours of the morning. Ayushmann captioned it, “#Thama Graveyard shift.”

Have a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s story!

Thama will mark Ayushmann Khurrana’s first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna. Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. In the announcement video, the makers teased, “Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story... unfortunately, it’s a bloody one. Brace yourselves for #Thama—Diwali 2025!”

The supernatural movie is said to be centered around vampires. In a recent exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that Varun Dhawan will be making a cameo appearance in the film. He will be reprising his role from Bhediya and will go head-to-head against Ayushmann’s vampire character.

A source close to the development shared, “Team Thama has created a huge set of multiple locations from a city over a 5-acre land in Mumbai. They are planning for a massive action sequence between Bhediya and Vampire. Thama introduces the werewolf vs. vampire conflict for the first time, which takes a shape of its own as the universe progresses in the years to come.”

Thama is scheduled for a grand festive release on Diwali 2025. Other films in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s upcoming slate include Shakti Shalini, Bhediya 2, Chamunda, Stree 3, Maha Munjya, Pehla Mahayudh, and Doosara Mahayudh.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna was recently busy with the promotions of Sikandar alongside Salman Khan. The film is currently running in cinemas.