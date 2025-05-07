Meet actor who once worked as a waitress in Chinese restaurant, got trolled for facial hair, worked with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor but is now...

It is just another day, and we’re back with another ‘Meet the actor’ article! The star we’re talking about today comes from a film family. Despite that, she worked in a Chinese restaurant while studying abroad. In her teenage years, she even faced trolling for facial hair, but later, ended up working with Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, among others. Were you able to guess it yet? We’re talking about none other than Sonam Kapoor.

She is the daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who made her acting debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She went on to appear in several successful movies like I Hate Luv Storyz, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Dolly Ki Doli, and many more.

Despite coming from a film family, Sonam Kapoor had to work at a Chinese restaurant as a waitress while she was just 15 to earn pocket money.

In an earlier interview with Simi Selects India's Most Desirable, years ago, she revealed that she took up the job while living in Singapore. She was pursuing her studies in theater and the arts at the United World College of South-East Asia.

As dreamy as it may sound, coming from a privileged background, the actress has had her fair share of challenges. She opened up about her battle with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) while speaking at Barkha Dutt’s We The Women Summit. In her early appearance, she mentioned having multiple hormonal issues, including weight gain at the age of 16— the age when one is expected to be prettiest.

"I had facial hair. And you break out in acne. I had people tell me, ‘oh, she’s Anil Kapoor’s daughter.’ You know, weird trolling things. And it goes away with age. It doesn’t stay. It’s just a typical hormonal teenage thing. And it went away. But I was traumatized by it,” she had said.

Sonam has been happily married to Anand Ahuja since 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in 2022, whom they named Vayu.

Last seen in the 2019 release, The Zoya Factor, the actress has been away from films to dedicate her time to her son.

