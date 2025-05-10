Country singer Jessie Murph's Plus One Was a Piglet at ACM Awards 2025; Check Out

Jessie Murph showed up with a piglet as her date on the red carpet of the American Music Awards 2025. The country singer was dressed in a cotton candy top and leopard print pants, as she posed for the cameras, alongside her cute little date in her arms.

For the makeup, the musician opted for lighter shades, and threw her hair back in a half ponytail. Moreover, the artist kept her jewelry to be minimalistic.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, the musician opened up about walking alongside the most unique date. Murph revealed, “It’s a real pig. He’s a little guy. His name’s Wilbur.”

She further said, “I just decided that I wanted a pig, and I’ve always wanted one my whole life. I’ve always wanted a mini pig, and then I find out that miniature pigs don’t exist."

Meanwhile, Jessie was nominated in the category of New Female Artist of the Year after her duet with Texan Koe Wetzel was highly streamed amongst the audience. The track was titled High Road. The singer was named in the category alongside Kassio Ashton, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, and Ella Langley.

As for Murph’s pet, the fans shot their opinions on the internet, gushing about the piglet. One of the users took to their social media and wrote, “Jessie is so real for bringing a pig as her date, as men are trash.”

Another fan shared, “Cutest thing ever!” While one group of people enjoyed the moments between the singer and the piglet, others were not too impressed with the move.

A netizen stated, “Not cool. That poor piggy is probably scared to death.”

The AMAs 2025 was hosted by Reba McEntire, and the event was hosted at the Ford Center in Texas.

