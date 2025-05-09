The Royals: Ishaan Khatter gives co-star Zeenat Aman THIS title; Know why Dino Morea, Nora Fatehi are ‘rivals’

After much anticipation, the Netflix show, The Royals, was finally released on the streaming giant on May 9, 2025. The ensemble cast recently joined an interview with Filmfare and gave some interesting titles to each other. During the discussion, Zeenat Aman was crowned the ‘Royal Advisor’ while the team thought of Dino Morea and Nora Fatehi as their ‘Royal Rivals’. Read on!

In a recent interview with the above-mentioned publication, when the host asked who they would title their ‘Secret Confidant’, Ishaan Khatter was quick to state, “Zeenat Ji.” Everyone resonated the same emotions after which, Sumukhi Suresh said, “Zee baby. I would love for her to be my confidant.”

The Fursat actor also expressed that he would actually want his senior co-star, Zeenat Aman, to be the ‘Royal Advisor’. “Sorry, I want to put that, Zeenat Ji should be the royal advisor,” the actor opined, with everyone nodding in agreement.

When the host asked the team to name their ‘Royal Rival’, without taking a moment, Vihaan Samat took the name of Dino Morea. To this, the leading man of the show, Ishaan, added, “Someone should say Nora (Fatehi).” Lisa Mishra, who plays a key role in the series, stated, “Nora, because I can’t dance.” With Samat being crowned the ‘Royal Chef’, Kavya Trehan was titled the ‘Royal Stylist’ for the group.

Nearly a week ago, the Pippa actor took to his Instagram post and heaped praise on Zeenat Aman, calling her the ‘crown jewel’ of the show. Sharing a stunningly shot picture with the veteran Bollywood diva, the young star expressed, “Officially claiming the title of ‘Gen Zee’ for the crown jewel of our show. Zeenat ji, I can’t decide if it was more of a joy or a privilege to share the screen and space with you.”

In his post, Khatter further added, “You bring an elegance, grace and 𝘢𝘥𝘢𝘩 that is truly irreplaceable, and I think I can speak for us all when I say @thezeenataman we adore you.”

Ishaan Khatter’s appreciation post for Zeenat Aman:

For the unknown, The Royals stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Jagdish Rajpurohit, Lisa Mishra, Nora Fatehi, Sumukhi Suresh, and more.

