Randeep Hooda admits ‘mera shaadi karne ka mood nahi tha’ before getting married to wife Lin Laishram; here’s what changed his mind

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married in November 2023, in a traditional Manipuri wedding. While the couple has been happily married for over a year, recently, the Jaat actor admitted that he "never intended to marry."

While speaking with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Randeep Hooda talked about his marriage to Lin Laishram and candidly mentioned, “Mera to shaadi karne ka mood nahin tha kyunki jaisa main dekhta tha (I never intended to marry because of whatever I had seen)."

Advertisement

He further jokingly mentioned that he used to be sad in school and would think of never bringing another person into this world who would go through schooling like him. Nonetheless, he expressed happiness, noting somehow he and his wife Lin Laishram’s paths crossed.

The Jaat actor humorously shared that he tells everyone in Haryana that he didn't have a government job, and that's why he got late in getting married. When asked about choosing a North-Eastern girl to get married, Hooda pointed out that it is also a part of our country. He emphasized that when one is in love, caste, religion, country, or age doesn’t really matter.

He also talked about the hurdles he faced on the path of his marriage, “There were complications. Like anyone else, my parents also wanted me to marry within the community. That’s quite prevalent in Jaats. In fact, I’m the first one in my family to marry a non-Jaat. So everybody had a problem with that, but it gradually went away," he shared.

Advertisement

Walking down memory lane, Randeep remembered that while he was getting married, there were ongoing tensions in Manipur. However, since the wedding should take place at the bride’s place, he wanted to honor his wife and her family’s culture.

Randeep went on to highlight the support of an army brigadier as his family members stayed at his home, considering the tension in the state. He shared that there were only 10 members from his family to avoid a burden on the bride's family, while security personnel were more.

On a concluding note, Hooda expressed happiness about the love they received for their simple wedding. Despite no internet, their wedding was live-streamed, and the actor remained unaware of who made the arrangements for it.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan admits being ‘angry’ with people trolling her brother’s recovery post attack; ‘They don’t have any emotions...’