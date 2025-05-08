Pregnant Kiara Advani and hubby Sidharth Malhotra turn MET Gala 2025 trip to Babymoon and we’re loving their PICS

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is one of the most celebrated stars of the industry. She recently made headlines as she made her MET Gala 2025 debut in a stunning gown and owned the red carpet like a complete boss. She was accompanied by her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra at the event, though he didn’t walk the red carpet. Now, it seems the duo is enjoying their babymoon in New York as they pose with a fan, looking stylish as ever. We are just obsessed with the pics.

A fan, who goes by the name Van Patel, as mentioned on Instagram, shared three beautiful pictures with the power couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in New York just after she made her MET Gala 2025 debut. In the first photo, the mom-to-be looks stylish in a chic beige outfit paired with a matching jacket and cap.

The second pic features the Yodha actor, who is seen posing with the fan in a simple white T-shirt, long jacket, and black cap, keeping it uber cool. The third photo also shows the actress posing with the fan. He further expressed his excitement in the caption, calling it a surreal encounter with the couple just after Kiara’s striking MET Gala appearance and congratulating them on their baby news.

Earlier, Kiara Advani left fans impressed with her beautiful outfit as she made her MET Gala 2025 debut. Not only did it mark her debut on the international platform, but she also flaunted her baby bump for the first time. The actress’ appearance created history as she became the first Indian actress to walk the red carpet at the MET Gala with a baby bump after a few international stars.

Styled by the renowned Anaita Shroff Adajania, Kiara dazzled in a custom-made Gaurav Gupta creation at the MET Gala 2025. Her outfit featured a gorgeous black gown with a metallic breastplate and a dramatic white train.

However, the highlight of her outfit was a symbolic heart-shaped plate, intricately connected to the breastplate with a golden chain, symbolizing the umbilical cord. It shows the connection of the mother's heart to the baby in such a beautiful way.

