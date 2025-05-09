The Royals: Did Ishaan Khatter just hint at Season 2 of rom-com ft Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman? Here’s why we think so

The Royals is finally streaming on Netflix. The opening season of the romantic comedy drama TV series is currently spread across eight episodes. But seems like Season 2 is in the offing. During a recent interview, when the actor spoke about his character, he also hinted at trying a couple of new things in Part 2 of the web series. Check it out!

Advertisement

The Royals features multiple talented actors, some of whom recently joined a discussion with Filmfare. During the chat, the host asked them to give titles to their co-stars. Together, the team stated that Ishaan Khatter is the ‘Bravest Knight’ as he is driving, swimming, riding horses, and doing all and more in the series.

“Only launching out of a helicopter was left,” stated Lisa Mishra, who is playing Nikki on the show. Adding to this, Khatter noted that he would do that in Season 2, possibly hinting that a Part 2 of The Royals might be on the cards.

In the same interview, the Pippa actor was quick to state that Zeenat Aman would be titled their ‘Secret Confidant’ and the ‘Royal Advisor’. Further, Vihaan Samat took the name Dino Morea when asked who their ‘Royal Rival’ would be. To this, the Fursat actor added that someone should take the name of Nora Fatehi too, as she is also a deserving candidate for the title. As of now, neither the cast nor the team has officially spoken about The Royals Season 2.

Advertisement

Coming to the show, The Royals is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and bankrolled by Pritish Nandy Communications. The rom-com features Ishaan, who is seen playing the royalty, Aviraaj Singh. The male lead is joined by Bhumi Pednekar as Sophia Shekhar.

Apart from them, actors like Zeenat Aman, Dino, Nora, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan, Milind Soman, Lisa, Sumukhi Suresh, Luke Kenny, Kavya Trehan, Udit Arora, and others are seen in supporting roles. For the unknown, the series premiered on Netflix on May 9, 2025.

Talking about Khatter’s work front, he was last seen in the American mystery drama miniseries, The Perfect Couple. His film, Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor, is heading to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Are you looking forward to watching The Royals on Netflix? Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar's The Royals is finally streaming on Netflix. Yes No

ALSO READ: The Royals: Ishaan Khatter gives co-star Zeenat Aman THIS title; Know why Dino Morea, Nora Fatehi are ‘rivals’