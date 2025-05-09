MET Gala 2025: After John Cena, Shah Rukh Khan adds one more Hollywood addition to his fan-verse; check out

Shah Rukh Khan came, posed, and conquered the blue carpet of the recently concluded MET Gala 2025. The superstar channelized his inner King and stunned at the event in a bespoke Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble. Among the billions of people who adored his look is Khloe Kardashian, who can't stop talking about SRK on Snapchat. Read on to know what she said about him.

Advertisement

A while ago, on May 9, 2025, popular TV star, entrepreneur, and fashionista, Khloe Kardashian, took to her Snapchat handle and raved about Shah Rukh Khan's MET Gala 2025 look. The diva shared multiple images of the King of Romance and highlighted all the things she loved about him.

She started by stating that she loved seeing "King Khan" at the MET Gala 2025. "He's the first male Bollywood actor to ever attend. I first learned about him when I visited India with Kim last year," stated the Hollywood sensation. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame further added that the Indian actor looked amazing.

Khloe Kardashian heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan's MET Gala 2025 look:

Moreover, it was great to see how talented designers from around the world incorporate elements of their own culture and fashion with the theme of the event. Heaping praise on Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Khloe stated, “His look by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee incorporated design elements of Indian menswear.” Like most of us, she was also a fan of the “K” necklace the Bollywood star rocked at the coveted fashion event.

Advertisement

Coming to SRK’s MET look, he wore a floor-length, elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons. According to the designer, “The coat is hand canvassed, single-breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh completes this bespoke look.”

While his attire did the talking, the jewels Khan wore to the event grabbed eyeballs. The Jawan actor carried a Bengal Tiger head cane crafted in 18k gold with sapphires, tourmalines, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds. He also wore a layered stack from the jewelry line of the same Indian designer.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Are you also a fan of Shah Rukh Khan's MET Gala 2025 look? Shah Rukh Khan made a sensational appearance at MET Gala 2025 wearing a bespoke ensemble by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Yes No

ALSO READ: After sensational Met Gala debut, Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on his idea of 'style & fashion'; find out what he said