EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's rom-com Ginny Weds Sunny 2 to go on floors soon; makers begin pre-production

Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey-starrer romantic-comedy Ginny Weds Sunny was released in 2020. The film was initially supposed to hit the big screens but due to pandemic, the makers took the digital route. Now, we’ve exclusively learned that the makers have officially kickstarted the pre-production on Ginny Weds Sunny 2 which is expected to be released in the theaters.

In the latest updates, we’ve learned that after receiving a warm response for Ginny Weds Sunny, the makers are set to charm the fans with the sequel of the Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey starrer; promising an even bigger dose of laughter and drama. With an extensive recce currently underway, the production team is exploring picturesque locations across North India.

From the bustling streets of Delhi to the serene landscapes of Dehradun, Mussoorie, and Rishikesh, the filmmakers are leaving no stone unturned in selecting the perfect location. Sources close to the project also revealed that the sequel will feature vibrant celebrations, charming family moments, and breathtaking romantic sequences — all set against the rich cultural tapestry of these destinations.

While the details about the plot are kept under wraps, speculations are rife that Ginny Weds Sunny 2 will delve deeper into the hilariously chaotic yet heartfelt world of Ginny and Sunny. After navigating the rollercoaster ride of arranged marriage drama in the first film, will the couple face new challenges in their relationship? Rumors suggest that wedding shenanigans might still be in store, but this time with an unexpected twist.

The creators, who captured hearts with their light-hearted storytelling, are aiming for a visually richer and emotionally resonant sequel. “We wanted to keep the essence of Ginny Weds Sunny alive while exploring a new chapter in their lives,” a source from the production team revealed. “Expect twice the fun, twice the drama, and a whole lot of surprises!” he further added.

With the film set to go on floors soon, fans can expect further announcements about the cast and release date in the coming months. Until then, needless to say, the anticipation for the sequel amongst fans will remain high.

Directed by Puneet Khanna, the first part of Ginny Weds Sunny was released in 2020 on Netflix.