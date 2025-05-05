Before Kiara Advani slays on MET Gala 2025 red carpet, hubby Sidharth Malhotra wins internet with his gesture for pregnant wife: VIRAL PIC

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are currently in New York for the actress’ highly anticipated MET Gala 2025 appearance. Fans of this adored couple are eagerly following every update about the prestigious event. Ahead of it, a picture of the couple has left fans heart-melting, all thanks to Sid’s loving gesture for his pregnant wife.

A picture has been widely shared on social media that features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in New York. In the latest pic, the couple is seen making their way towards what appears to be their hotel. While the War 2 actress was spotted by the entrance door, her loving husband followed her carrying her bag.

In addition to this, eagle-eyed fans also claimed that the actress was wearing her husband’s jacket. The caption on the picture shared by a fan read, "It looks like he's holding her bag & she's wearing his jacket, They are so adorable."

Viral picture of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Notably, fans are eagerly waiting for the War 2 actress to dazzle the red carpet of the MET Gala 2025 on May 5, 2025, while flaunting her baby bump.

For the special occasion, she will be wearing a custom Gaurav Gupta outfit. The appearance will not only be special for Kiara as it marks her debut, but also because she is expecting her first child with Sidharth, and this will be her first red carpet with a baby bump.

In addition to this, Bollywood celebrities Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh will also be turning heads at the coveted haute couture carpet. The theme of the MET Gala 2025 is Superfine, which will showcase garments, paintings, photographs, and more by artists such as Torkwase Dyson and Tanda Francis, among others.

Kiara and Sidharth announced that they’re expecting their first child earlier this year in February.

On the professional front, Kiara will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film is set to release later this year on August 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, Sidharth is set to return to the rom-com genre with Param Sundari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film will release on July 25, 2025.