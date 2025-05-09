Move over Zendaya and Gigi Hadid, THIS Indian star outshines 306 A-lister Met Gala attendees; no it’s not even Shah Rukh Khan

After making waves in 2024 with his massive Dil-Luminati world tour and a notable guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Diljit Dosanjh has kicked off 2025 with yet another milestone, a show-stealing debut at the Met Gala. But he didn’t just attend, he commanded attention by topping the MET Gala's best dressed list.

In an unexpected but well-deserved win, Diljit Dosanjh was crowned the Best Dressed Star at this year’s Met Gala, topping a Vogue readers’ poll that ranked 306 standout looks.

Outshining style icons like Shah Rukh Khan, who also made his Met Gala debut this year, and fashion regular Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Diljit’s outfit became a fan favourite and earned him the top spot.

As per Vogue, Diljit Dosanjh clinched the top spot in their global readers’ choice poll, surpassing 306 other prominent Met Gala attendees. His standout ensemble, a majestic sherwani by Prabal Gurung, paid homage to his Punjabi roots and drew inspiration from the iconic Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala.

Diljit’s Met Gala ensemble was a striking blend of tradition and contemporary flair. He donned a cream matelassé jacket custom-made by Atelier Prabal Gurung, intricately embellished with rose gold floral crystal embroidery.

Underneath, he layered a bold leopard-print silk shirt, which he teamed with sharp black leather trousers. Adding to the regal aura, he wore his signature tinted sunglasses, a gem-encrusted turban crowned with a feather, and a lion-headed kirpan, seamlessly weaving cultural pride into couture.

Draped around his neck was a lavish, multi-strand gemstone necklace, anchored by a striking emerald centerpiece, a modern homage to the legendary Patiala Necklace designed by Cartier. His look was further refined with a statement Cartier timepiece and luxe accessories, seamlessly merging regal sophistication with contemporary edge.

A standout feature of his ensemble was the bespoke cape, crafted by 50 skilled artisans over the course of four days. Intricately adorned with a gold-thread hand-embroidered map of Punjab and Gurumukhi inscriptions, the cape transcended fashion, becoming a moving canvas of culture, heritage, and pride.

Vogue’s list of top fashion standouts also featured S Coups in Boss, Zendaya donning Louis Vuitton, Teyana Taylor styled by Ruth E. Carter, Rihanna in Marc Jacobs, and Gigi Hadid in Miu Miu. Shakira dazzled in Prabal Gurung, while Lewis Hamilton sported Grace Wales Bonner.

Lisa and Sabrina Carpenter, both clad in Louis Vuitton, made waves too. Although Kiara Advani, currently expecting, graced the Met Gala red carpet for the first time, she didn’t make it into the Best Dressed rankings.

