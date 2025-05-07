Bollywood Newswrap, May 6: SRK, Priyanka Chopra rule MET Gala 2025; Diljit Dosanjh admits using ChatGPT in front of Shakira

Several B-town celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, made their debut at the coveted fashion event, MET Gala 2025. While SRK stunned in a black ensemble, the ace Punjabi singer wore his roots proudly on the blue carpet. If you missed on these big updates from May 6, 2025, then fret not!

Here are the big Bollywood highlights of May 6, 2025:

1. Shah Rukh Khan makes a king-size entry at the MET Gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan finally impressed his fans by walking the blue carpet of the MET Gala 2025 and channeling his inner King. The King of Romance stunned in a custom-made ensemble by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and did complete justice to the theme of the event, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Not to mention the fine jewels and the dramatic ‘K’ pendant he sported.

2. Priyanka Chopra takes over MET Gala 2025 with Nick Jonas

It’s safe to say that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a MET Gala veteran. At this year’s event, the global sensation arrived rocking in stunning attire, and she was accompanied by her husband, American singer-actor Nick Jonas. While her gigantic emerald necklace grabbed eyeballs, the couple’s PDA on the carpet left their fans swooning.

3. Pregnant Kiara Advani flaunts baby bump for 1st time

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani lived her Hollywood dream by walking down the coveted carpet of the recently concluded charity event. The actress proudly flaunted her baby bump at the event, making her fans go ‘awww’. The Shershaah actress wore a show-stopping outfit by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The fact that she made this memory while being pregnant makes the event even more iconic for her.

4. Diljit Dosanjh wore his roots to the MET Gala 2025

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is known to represent his roots wherever he goes. Yet again, the Indian celebrity proudly wore a turban and carried a sword, much like the royalty, at the MET Gala 2025. Looking like a true Indian prince, he made his splendid debut.

5. Diljit Dosanjh admits to using ChatGPT in front of Shakira

At the MET Gala 2025, Diljit shared a vanity van with international artists like Shakira, Tessa Thompson, and more. Nonetheless, he ended up winning fans’ hearts with honesty, as he admitted to using ChatGPT because of his weak English.

