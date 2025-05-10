General Hospital May 9 episode Recap: Lulu’s Suspicion Leads Her Close to Brook Lynn and Lois’s Secret; DEETS Inside

The new episode of General Hospital has got the audience on the edge of their seats amid high intensity of drama. Lulu is desperate to know Brook Lynn and Lois’ secret. She is very close to putting all the puzzle pieces together and knows that Gio is Brook Lynn and Dante’s son.

Lulu has stumbled upon the secrets twice. Once at Martin’s hotel room, she went through the adoption papers and learned that it was a boy. The second time Lulu felt suspicious was when she eavesdropped on a conversation. Now she has the power to question over the things she heard.

On the other hand, Lois and Dante are arguing over Rocco’s condition at the beach party and if Gio was innocent or not. Lulu reads between the lines and connects the dots. She once also makes the most correct assumption that Brook Lynn and Dante had a kid, and that is none other than Gio.

To confirm her doubts, she goes straight to Ned, and questions him about the happenings.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn and Chase are completely unaware of Lulu being close to knowing their secret. However, the couple is occupied with the other things in life, one of them majorly being the expansion of their family. Both Chase and Lynn meet with Alexis to understand the adoption process.

Sasha and Willow have a strange yet tense encounter. Once good friends, have turned into enemies, and are on the nerves of each other. While Sasha judges Willow’s relationship with Drew, the latter is unaware of Sasha sleeping with Michael, leading to her being pregnant. It would be interesting to know how Willow will react to Sasha and Michael’s new bond.

