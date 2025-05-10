The Bold and the Beautiful May 9 Episode Recap: Liam in Denial Over His Declining Health; Finn Helps Him Shift Perspective

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful was an emotional rollercoaster! Steffy and Hope were rivals through and through, but their shared fear and pain of losing Liam, the father of their daughters, brought them together.

Hope is still reeling from the shocking revelation of Liam’s terminal illness. She’s been asking Steffy all kinds of questions, including why they kept the truth hidden. Setffy revealed that he insisted on not telling the truth, but she did anyway.

Hope insisted that she sensed something was wrong and thanked her for telling the truth. The ladies kept sobbing while expressing their disbelief at the news. Hope’s upset that the medical team can’t come up with a solution to cure Liam’s tumor.

Elsewhere, Liam admitted to Finn that he’s been in denial about his declining health. He can’t cope with his impending death, but Finn’s wise words brought a shift in his perspective. Liam also admitted that he doesn’t feel like he’s been sharing the load alone and thanked Finn and Steffy for being there.

Towards the end of the episode, Liam confronted his father, Bill. The duo had a verbal clash the last time they met. Could Bill finally stop being too hard on his son and be supportive of him amid the health crisis?

Elsewhere in the episode, Luna is stuck in her delusional bubble. Unbeknownst to all the challenges Finn’s been facing, Luna turned on her complaint mode while venting out to Sheila. She told her grandmother that if it weren’t for Steffy, she would have gotten her father-daughter time.

She insisted on being a changed person who wants to spend quality time with her newfound dad, Finn. She complained to him for not responding, while Finn shrugged, saying he’s been preoccupied without going into the details.

Will Finn have a change of heart towards his daughter after seeing Liam’s condition? Stay tuned!