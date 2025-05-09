Viral Moments of the Week: Diljit Dosanjh, Shakira's iconic meeting at Met Gala 2025 to Babil Khan's shocking Instagram revelations

This week in Bollywood was a whirlwind of emotions and surprises. From Babil Khan's candid Instagram revelations stirring the internet to Ranbir Kapoor showcasing his athletic side on the pickleball court, the entertainment world kept fans hooked.

Add to that the global charm of Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh at the Met Gala, and the ever-stylish Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrating their anniversary, and you've got a week full of memorable moments.

1. Babil Khan's emotional Instagram revelations spark online debate

Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, recently shared a heartfelt video on Instagram where he broke down in tears, expressing his disillusionment with the film industry. In the video, he referred to Bollywood as "messed up" and "fake," while praising artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and Arijit Singh for their sincerity. Pinkvilla



The video was deleted shortly after posting, but not before it went viral, leading to widespread discussions online. Following the incident, Babil deactivated his Instagram account, causing concern among fans. His family later released a statement clarifying that the video was misunderstood and that Babil was simply having a difficult day. They assured fans that he was safe and recovering.

Babil returned to Instagram to address the situation, emphasizing that his comments were taken out of context and expressing gratitude to his peers. Several celebrities, including Raghav Juyal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday, showed their support for Babil during this time.

2. Diljit Dosanjh's candid moment with Shakira at the Met Gala goes viral

Diljit Dosanjh made headlines with his debut at the Met Gala 2025, not just for his regal attire but also for a candid moment that melted hearts worldwide. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Nicole Scherzinger, Diljit is seen sitting in a limousine with Shakira and Tessa Thompson, engrossed in his phone.

When asked what he was doing, Diljit charmingly replied, "I am learning English," revealing he was using ChatGPT to assist him. This endearing moment showcased his humility and eagerness to learn, resonating with fans globally and adding a touch of relatability to the glitz of the Met Gala.

3. Ranbir Kapoor showcases his pickleball skills in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted indulging in a game of pickleball in Mumbai, surprising fans with his athletic prowess. Dressed in a simple white vest and black shorts, Ranbir appeared focused and agile on the court. Videos of him playing the sport quickly circulated online, with fans praising his dedication to fitness and his effortless style.

4. Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh make memorable Met Gala debuts

The 2025 Met Gala witnessed a significant Bollywood presence with Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh making their debut appearances. Shah Rukh Khan turned heads in a custom-designed ensemble by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, featuring a floor-length coat made from fine Tasmanian wool, accessorized with talismanic chains and an 18k gold cane.

His attire paid homage to both Indian and Black dandyism, aligning perfectly with the event's theme. Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh also embraced the theme with their unique styles, making a lasting impression on the global fashion stage.

5. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate anniversary with a stylish outing

Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, were spotted stepping out in Mumbai to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary. Sonam looked radiant in a white ensemble, also donning her mangalsutra, while Anand complemented her look with his dapper attire. Their public appearance was met with admiration from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, who took to social media to express their appreciation for the couple's style and enduring love.

