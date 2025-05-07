‘Respect Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s love story’: Karan Johar sends STRONG MESSAGE to trolls after couple’s Koffee With Karan appearance

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the beloved couple of Bollywood, appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan back in 2023. Nonetheless, the actress’ candid revelation about their relationship during their dating period was subjected to significant criticism. Now, a couple of years later, the filmmaker hit back at the trolls with a strong message.

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with Raj Shamani, Karan Johar was asked about the significant criticism faced by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after their appearance on his chat show, Koffee With Karan. In response to this, the filmmaker expressed his utmost disgust, noting that the couple shared their views from their heart.

He said, "The way it was perceived was ridiculous. I don’t agree with the reactions." He mentioned that the ‘wonderful couple’ was beautiful, honest, earnest, and sincere, further highlighting that "they are beautifully in love with each other."

"I’ve known them personally, and now they have a gorgeous daughter. I am like respect their love story, don’t judge it, that’s all," he further added.



In addition to this, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director mentioned that he never regretted anyone saying anything on the show as it was said at that moment. However, he expressed his concern after the backlash that Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were subjected to.

Advertisement

The filmmaker stated that he was really hoping that there was not much damage caused. "It’s the universe’s grace that they’re both doing phenomenally. They’re national treasures. A show like mine can’t dampen the heroes of our nation. I was really worried and scared about that," he said.

Johar confessed that he is not a cricket fanatic, but he started watching the matches to see their careers grow. He also claimed that the cricketer's episode "threw him off."

In addition to this, the 52-year-old revealed that he has never edited any portion of the conversations of his chat show until and unless a guest has requested him to do so. He expressed his gratitude to the guests who came to his show and admitted to not regretting anything.

On the professional front, Karan Johar's last produced film was Kesari Chapter 2 led by Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan.

Advertisement

Which of these duo would you like to see once again on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan? Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan over the years has received a significant amount of love from the fans. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

ALSO READ: ‘You can’t rehearse that’ says Bhumi Pednekar as she shares trick on filming intimate scenes with Ishaan Khatter; reveals enjoying THIS the most