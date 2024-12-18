Oscars 2025: Anuja producer Guneet Monga reacts to movie being shortlisted for Best Live-Action Short Film, calls it ‘incredible honor’

The race for the Oscars 2025 has officially begun, but Indians were disappointed when their official entry, Laapataa Ladies, was not shortlisted. However, there is another reason to celebrate, as Guneet Monga's short film Anuja has been shortlisted in the Live Action Short Film category. Guneet Monga, the executive producer of the film, recently expressed her delight over the news and called it an incredible honor for the team.

Anuja has been shortlisted in the Best Live Action Short Film category. It is based on the significant issue of child labor in the garment industry. The film authentically presents this issue to the audience and raises awareness about what goes on behind the scenes.

Monga, the executive producer of the short film, expressed her happiness over the news and said to Hindustan Times, "Having Anuja shortlisted for the Oscars is an incredible honor," on behalf of the team.

The film producer, known for presenting important Indian stories on global platforms, explained that she feels privileged to have the opportunity to use what she has learned over the years to ensure that wonderful films like Anuja reach a global audience.

Further, she praised the team's work and stated, "Filmmakers Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai bring a refreshing screenplay, with remarkable performances by Sajda (Pathan) and Ananya (Shanbhag) – offering Anuja's story to continue to inspire audiences worldwide."

For those unaware, Anuja is directed by Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai and is set in New Delhi, India. Its cast includes Nagesh Bhonsle, Sajda Pathan, and Ananya Shanbhag, who deliver heartwarming performances that instantly connect with audiences. While Guneet Monga serves as the executive producer for the short film, Hollywood star-writer Mindy Kaling is the producer of Anuja.

The film marks Guneet Monga’s third Oscar nomination, as her previous projects, such as The Elephant Whisperers and Period. End of Sentence., have not only secured nominations but also won the prestigious Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, the Live Action Short Film category has other amazing contenders, including Clodagh, The Compatriot, Crust, Dovecote, Edge of Space, The Ice Cream Man, I'm Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, A Lien, and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, among others.

