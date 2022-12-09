EXCLUSIVE: A sneak-peek into Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor's wedding invite inspired by DDLJ; PICS

Producer Guneet Monga is known for producing notable films like Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1, Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2, Peddlers, The Lunchbox, Masaan, Zubaan and Pagglait. She is all set to tie the knot to Sunny Kapoor and her pre-wedding festivities will kickstart from December 10th, 2022 onwards and the lovebirds will officially become Mr & Mrs on December 12th, 2022. Now, we have come across Guneet and Sunny's wedding invite which is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Gunnet Monga and Sunny Kapoor's wedding invite

The first picture shows the words written: "Sometimes, the wrong train takes you to the right station." The duo's wedding invite reads as: "Welcome to our right station. With the divine blessings of Guru Ji and Guru Maharaj Ji and heavenly blessings of Mrs. Jai Devi * Mr. P.D. Kapoor Mrs. Joginder Kaur & Mr. Avtar Singh Gulati. We cordinally invite you to join us to celebrate the love & union Gurneet & Sunny." The couples Cocktail ceremony will be held on December 10th, Haldi, Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony will take place on December 11th. The same day, the duo will have a cocktail party and finally on December 12th, Guneet and Sunny will get married.

Recently, Guneet penned a heartfelt note about her dreamy love story and how she found her 'real hero' Sunny. On completing a year of their roka ceremony, the bride-to-be wrote that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ruined her. In her caption, she wrote: "Today marks a year of our Roka and we now count down to our wedding which is exactly seven days from now. As cliche as it sounds, when the time is right, the universe makes it happen. I’ve found my Raj! Bade bade deshon mein chhoti chhoti baatein, hoti rehti hain," she concluded.

ALSO READ: Guneet Monga pens a heartfelt note ahead of her wedding with Sunny Kapoor: Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ ruined me