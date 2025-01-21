Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma reveals being disturbed by violence in mainstream cinema; 'One man enters a hotel with a gun and...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Sudip Sharma, the creative mind behind hits like NH10, Udta Punjab, Paatal Lok, and Kohrra, recently shared his concerns about the portrayal of violence in mainstream cinema. He expressed being disturbed by such depictions, highlighting scenes where a single individual enters a hotel with a weapon and kills numerous people without any mention of the police.

In an exclusive interview with OTTplay, Sudip Sharma, the writer, director, and creator, expressed his concerns about the portrayal of violence in mainstream cinema. He said, "Somewhere down the line, violence has become an end in itself in the larger mainstream (cinema). Which disturbs me."

According to him, when violence is shown without consequences, it becomes problematic. He highlighted the emotional toll real-life violence can take and how even a brief encounter with violence, like a roadside fight, can leave a lasting impact.

Drawing from his own experiences growing up in Assam during the 80s and 90s, the writer shared how witnessing violence firsthand shaped his perspective.

Sudip also reflects on films where protagonists casually kill hundreds without facing any repercussions, yet they are celebrated as heroes. He expressed his concern about how modern audiences have become desensitized to violence in films that lack consequences.

He added, "One man enters a hotel with a gun and kills 150 people, and no one asks where the police are. Why is no one talking about this?" He questioned why such actions are glorified and why the morality of these characters' actions is never questioned. According to Sharma, this glorification of violence without accountability is deeply troubling.

Advertisement

Sudip Sharma explains that for him, violence should never be the sole focus of a film. He clarifies that in NH10, the intent was not to glorify violence, but to show how violence begets more violence and its inevitable consequences.

He shares a similar perspective on Paatal Lok, where violence serves as a narrative tool to explore the deeper implications and repercussions of such actions, rather than just being an end in itself.

He also emphasizes that Paatal Lok is not about the violence itself, but rather the underlying causes behind it. He believes it's crucial to look beyond the violent actions of the characters and explore the systemic factors that drive them to violence.

By understanding these reasons, we can gain a deeper understanding of the character and perhaps address the broader societal issues at play. This approach, according to Sharma, is central to Paatal Lok's message—using violence as a lens to examine and confront systemic problems.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma reveals reason behind making second season of Jaideep Ahlawat-led show; ‘I would get paid...'