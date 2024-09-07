Parineeti Chopra drooling over hubby and 'youngest MP' Raghav Chadha as he plays Tennis in viral video proves she is head over heels in love with him

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The two often turn heads with their adorable social media PDAs. Recently, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress couldn’t stop gushing over her husband, while he aced the tennis ball game in the viral video.

Today, on September 7, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram stories and shared a video featuring her husband, Raghav Chadha. The viral video posted by a fan page showed the AAP leader playing a tennis ball match on the court. The text on the video read, "Youngest MP in Rajya Sabha" accompanied by a fire emoji.

Reacting to the video, she shared it on her stories. She didn’t write anything but let the emojis do the talking as she dropped red-heart, coy laughter and drooling face emoji.

Take a look

Just a few days ago, the doting husband and politician, Raghav Chadha had posted an old clip of his wife, Parineeti. In the video, she was seen singing the song Sajde from her 2014 film Kill Dil, which also starred Ranveer Singh

Sharing the video, Raghav expressed in the caption, “Goosebumps!!!!! Found this gem - my wife looking like a child, but singing like a pro.. (Smiling face with heart-eyes emoji). Paru, why don’t you sing more often?”

Surprised by her husband’s post for her, the actress reacted to it stating, "Whatttt?! Whatt surprise is this! I'm waiting for your call and you're posting on social media? But also, of course forgiven because of this (face with tears of joy emoji)." She also took to her Instagram Stories and shared the video. She wrote, "His romantic gestures are hard to understand! (See-no-evil monkey and face with tears of joy emojis)."

Advertisement

Take a look

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha enjoyed their courtship period for some time. The couple then tied the knot in a lavish destination wedding in Udaipur last year on September 24, 2023. The special ceremony was attended by several known faces of the entertainment and political industry.

The actress is currently in London and is often seen sharing adorable photos and videos from her delightful times there. On the work front, she was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi: Ananya Panday decks up in beautiful teal kurta set as she welcomes Bappa home; Call Me Bae star seeks blessings with family