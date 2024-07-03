Parineeti Chopra’s fan had ‘crush’ on her hubby Raghav Chadha since 2021; actress has THIS reaction

Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023, and frequently showcases moments with him on her social media platforms. Recently during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, the actress was told by a fan that they had a crush on her husband since 2021 and her reaction is aww-worthy.

Since when has Parineeti Chopra had a crush on Raghav Chadha?

A fan wrote to Parineeti, “I had a crush on Raghav sir since 2021 (face-melting emoji).” In her response, she replied by saying, “Me since 2023 (hearts on face emoji).” Check out the Ishqzaade actress’ viral reaction going viral now:-

When and where did Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha first meet?

Speaking to Raj Shamani on his podcast, Parineeti recalled meeting Raghav at a London event where she was quick to tell him, ‘Let’s meet for breakfast’. The actress said that she had no idea about who Chadha was and his profession and it took them not even weeks but some days to decide that they would get married.

Parineeti quoted, “I swear, I met Raghav, and within five minutes, I knew I was going to marry this man.” Parineeti didn’t even know if Raghav was already married or had children or how old was he, she just looked at him during breakfast and thought, ‘I think I’m going to marry this man’.”

Parineeti said they gave it a good time for feelings to develop between them. She recalled discussing with Raghav, ‘What about children, what about family, what are your values?’ But even when they both were exploring all shades of each other, they knew at the back of their mind that they were going to marry each other.

It was reported that Raghav even used to visit the sets of Parineeti’s film Amar Singh Chamkila when they were rolling in Punjab. Interestingly both the man and the movie did wonders for Chopra’s life. The Imtiaz Ali film starring Diljit Dosanjh became a massive hit and so did her wedding.

