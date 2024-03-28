Parineeti Chopra puts a full stop to her pregnancy rumors like a boss; See inside

Parineeti Chopra has been surrounded by pregnancy rumors for a while now. Shortly after tying the knot with Raghav Chadha, there was a buzz about her expecting. When she showed up at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Chamkila in loose clothing, fans were convinced she was pregnant. However, after the event and the flood of fan inquiries on social media, the actress shut down all the speculation and gossip like a pro.

Parineeti Chopra on her pregnancy rumors

Today at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra chose to wear a kaftan dress. She looked stunning in that all-black attire. Later on, after the event, the Kill Dill star decided to switch things up and wore an oversized white shirt paired with black pants. It was her fashion choices at the event that only fueled the pregnancy rumors that were already circulating.

Parineeti finally took to her Instagram stories to react to the rumors. She wrote a text on her story that read “Kaftan dres=pregnancy, oversized shirt=pregnancy, Comfy Indian Kurta=pregnancy” with a laughing-out-loud emoji. Well, one can only conclude that she is laughing at the ongoing pregnancy rumors and dismissing the reports.

After gracing the prestigious panel at the London School of Economics, Parineeti Chopra returned to the bay today morning. The actress and hubby Raghav Chadha became the first couple to speak together at the esteemed organization.

For those who are not aware, the love story of Parineeti and Raghav also blossomed in London. During a conversation with ICC Young Leaders Forum earlier this year, the actress had given insights into their charming love story. The Chamkila actress had shared that their first encounter occurred in London at an event where both were honored for their excellence in their respective fields—Parineeti in entertainment and Raghav in politics.

Talking about Chamkila, the film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is based on the real-life story of Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife. The film which also stars Diljit Dosanjh, will be streaming on Netflix from April 12.

