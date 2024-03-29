Patna Shuklla Screening: Salman Khan makes stylish entry, Arbaaz Khan arrives with wife Sshura, Raveena Tandon and others attend

Arbaaz Khan has not only acted in multiple movies, he has also directed and produced some. The actor-filmmaker is all set for the release of his next project as a producer titled Patna Shuklla. While the movie starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 29 onwards, a special screening was hosted in Mumbai. At the event, several biggies from his family along with the lead actress Raveena Tandon and others were present.

Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and others attend the screening of Patna Shuklla

Director Vivek Budakoti joined hands with producer Arbaaz Khan to come up with the movie Patna Shuklla. Ahead of its OTT debut, the makers hosted a preview of the show which was attended by some big names in B-town.

Salman Khan was spotted arriving at the special screening with his entourage of bodyguards. As the Dabangg actor arrived at the venue, his brother Arbaaz went to receive him. Wearing a plain black t-shirt, blue denim, black boots, and a matching cap, he posed for the paparazzi.

Take a look:

Arbaaz Khan also arrived for the screening of his show along with his wife Sshura Khan. For the event, the couple decided to twin in matching outfits. Both of them sported white t-shirts with blue denims. They posed smilingly for shutterbugs before walking hand-in-hand inside the venue.

Advertisement

Take a look:

The head of the Khan family, Salim Khan also came to show his support to his son. As the veteran star entered the screening venue, he also shared a sweet moment with his daughter-in-law Sshura and even posed with her for the cameras.

Take a look:

The leading lady of the movie, Raveena Tandon added glamour to the night. The actress arrived donning a pretty black and white saree. Tying her hair in a messy bun, she sported bold lips and a dewy base for the night. Tandon completed her look with some oxidized jewelry and high heels.

Take a look:

Along with them were the late Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi Kaushik and his daughter Vanshika who came to support the film that also stars the deceased actor.

Take a look:

Along with Raveena and Kaushik, the movie that tells the tale of a determined lawyer trying to solve the case of a roll-number scam in Patna also stars Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon’s Patna Shuklla trailer gets a grand ‘swagat’ from Salman Khan; their social media banter will make you nostalgic