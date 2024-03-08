Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan-Madhuri Dixit starrer to go on floors tomorrow in Mumbai

Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which captivated audiences in 2022, the highly anticipated third installment of the horror comedy franchise is now poised to commence filming. Kartik Aaryan is set to reunite with director Anees Bazmee, alongside the esteemed actresses Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla has learned that the film is scheduled to kick off shooting tomorrow in Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan slated to begin shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the shooting for the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to commence tomorrow in Mumbai. The production is set for an 8-day schedule, and according to sources, Kartik Aaryan will be joining the sets alongside Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. Anees Bazmee is returning to direct the film.

Additionally, sources have revealed that Triptii Dimri, whose addition to the cast was officially announced recently, will soon join the shooting as well.

Previously, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to extend a warm welcome to Vidya Balan back to the franchise. He shared an edit featuring both of them performing their respective versions of the song Mere Dholna. In the caption, he expressed his excitement, saying, “And its happening Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling.”

In a later announcement, it was revealed that the excitement surrounding Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to escalate with the inclusion of actress Triptii Dimri, who garnered widespread recognition for her role in the movie Animal. The anticipation for the film continues to soar as it gears up for release on Diwali 2024.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

In the 2022 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan portrayed the character Ruhaan Randhawa, also known as Rooh Baba, while Kiara Advani depicted Reet Thakur. The storyline revolves around Ruhaan, who is compelled to masquerade as a fraud psychic to confront the resurgence of Manjulika (played by Tabu), a malevolent spirit seeking revenge against the Thakur family. The movie resonated well with audiences, garnering widespread acclaim and emerging as a commercial triumph.

