PICS: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Akhtar, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Javed Akhtar attend Zoya Akhtar's party

In the heart of Mumbai's dazzling lights, Zoya Akhtar's home became the talk of the town as she threw a bash to remember, drawing in a crowd of Bollywood's elite. The ambiance radiated with style, but what stole the spotlight was the guests' fashion statement: a perfect blend of glamour and comfort. Let's unravel the star-studded affair and discover who lit up the night at this unforgettable soirée.

Bollywood celebs arrive at Zoya Akhtar's residence

Friday witnessed a star-studded affair at Zoya Akhtar's residence, with Bollywood's crème de la crème, including close friends and family, gracing the event. Among the attendees were the power couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who effortlessly flaunted their comfortable yet stylish outfits.

Farhan exuded charm in a mustard t-shirt and shorts ensemble, while Shibani rocked a chic look with a loose-fitted long t-shirt paired with blue trousers. Javed Akhtar made a timeless statement in a kurta-pyjama ensemble, exuding elegance. Farah Khan looked resplendent in her red attire, while Sajid Khan attended the soirée accompanied by his mother, Menaka Irani. Dive in and catch a glimpse of this glamorous gathering:

Just a few days ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned heads as they were spotted inside their car cruising through the bustling streets of Mumbai on their way to Farhan Akhtar's residence in Bandra. Priyanka, emanating boss babe vibes, dazzled in a vibrant blue ensemble, her hair elegantly styled in a chic manner. Her flawless matte makeup enhanced her features, while her radiant smile exuded irresistible charm.

Meanwhile, Nick effortlessly exuded coolness in his signature dapper attire, complemented by a bold red cap that added an extra edge to his look. Graciously waving at the cameras, he effortlessly captured attention.

