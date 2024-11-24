Athiya Shetty is a proud wife as dad-to-be KL Rahul creates history at Perth test match; ‘The one who never gives up’

Proud wife Athiya Shetty expressed her admiration for dad-to-be and her cricketer husband KL Rahul as he, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, put up an extraordinary opening stand during the first Test match between India and Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth. Athiya took to Instagram to shower her love on her husband, writing, "The one who never gives up, never backs down."

Although Australia dominated the early part of the opening day, India appeared to be under pressure initially. However, the visitors bounced back impressively with the ball, securing a 46-run lead.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put together an outstanding 201-run opening partnership, setting a new record for India in Test matches played in Australia. This feat surpassed the previous highest opening stand of 191 runs achieved by the legendary duo Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth during the 1986 Sydney Test.

The third spot on the list also features Gavaskar, this time paired with Chetan Chauhan, who recorded a 165-run partnership at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1981.

The current partnership marks the first-ever double-hundred stand by Indian openers on Australian soil, underlining the challenge of opening the batting in such conditions.

The strong opening partnership has given India a commanding position in the match. Yashasvi Jaiswal reached his fourth double century, while KL Rahul narrowly missed his well-deserved century, falling to Mitchell Starc for 77. With nearly three days left in the match, India will aim to post a substantial second-innings total to consolidate their control.

On the personal front, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are excitedly preparing for parenthood, as they recently shared the news of their pregnancy. After over a year of a happy marriage, the couple revealed on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together, due in 2025.

Athiya made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Hero, alongside Sooraj Pancholi. Her most recent appearance was in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, where she starred opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

