PICS: Rahul Khanna’s semi n*de PIC with just a towel leaves fans breathless; netizens say it has ‘healing powers’

Rahul Khanna never fails to set the bar high, and he's done it once again! The incredibly fit Indian actor has taken the internet by storm with his latest Instagram post—a daring n*de photo that's left fans buzzing. It’s safe to say everyone is gushing, and we’re right there with them!

Today (October 9), Rahul Khanna took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photos from Madrid. Among the collection, the standout was a bold shot where he posed n*de in a washroom, holding just a towel to cover himself. His infectious smile adds an irresistible charm to the picture!

Once he posted the picture, fans flocked to the comment section with enthusiasm. One user exclaimed, “That fourth picture has healing powers!” while another simply said, “4th slide!” accompanied by fire emojis. A different fan chimed in with, “Number 4!” also adding flames. Someone reminisced, “Crush since I was a teen,” while another asked, “When can we see you next on screen?” One witty comment read, “Mr. Khanna, we need a warning for such pictures,” and another fan noted, “Looking the same age for three decades!”

In the first photo, Rahul Khanna showcases his selfie skills in front of a mirror, casually holding a bag. The next shot captures him in-flight, masked up and ready for adventure. He then shares a jaw-dropping shirtless pic lounging on the bed, followed by another where he sports stylish glasses and a cap, flaunting his impeccable fashion sense. Rahul also gives fans a glimpse of his walk-in wardrobe and getting his hair styled at the salon.

He includes a stunning location shot from a photoshoot and indulges in some delicious food. Each image is guaranteed to take your breath away! In his post, he captioned, “Madrid memories: • Took some selfies • Made a few friends • Met a couple of fans • Polished off a phenomenal paella.”

Rahul Khanna's latest Instagram drop has certainly set the internet ablaze, showcasing not only his incredible physique but also his charming personality through a series of captivating photos from Madrid. The enthusiastic reactions to his posts highlight his enduring appeal and the excitement surrounding his presence in the industry. As he continues to capture moments from his life and share them with his followers, fans eagerly anticipate what he will bring to the screen next, solidifying his status as a standout star.

