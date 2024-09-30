7 most unconventional movies on Netflix that redefined cinema

For those with a taste for the extraordinary, Netflix is a goldmine of unconventional films that push the boundaries of traditional storytelling. Here, you’ll discover narratives that challenge societal norms, delve into complex emotions, and paint vivid portraits of diverse cultures. These films invite you to step outside the mainstream, offering a refreshing blend of artistry and authenticity. Take a look at this eclectic collection and let the magic of unconventional cinema expand your cinematic universe!

7 best unconventional movies on Netflix that will challenge your cinematic palette

1. Yeh Ballet

Cast: Julain Sands, Jim Sarbh, Rahul Khanna

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Release Year: 2020

Genre: Drama, Biography

Yeh Ballet is a remarkable cinematic journey that explores the hidden creativity and passion flourishing within the matchbox homes of Mumbai's streets. This fictional adaptation of Sooni Taraporevala's 2017 documentary of the same name tells the poignant story of two young boys from underprivileged backgrounds, Nishu and Asif, inspired by the real-life experiences of Manish Chauhan and Amiruddin Shah. As they strive to overcome class and religious barriers, these boys set their sights on the elitist world of ballet, a realm that starkly contrasts with their everyday lives.

What sets Yeh Ballet apart is its unique focus on ballet as a medium of expression in a country dominated by traditional dance forms. The film courageously confronts the stereotypes associated with dance in India. Yeh Ballet serves as a poignant commentary on issues of class, privilege, and cultural identity.

Advertisement

2. Hamid

Cast: Vikas Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Talha Arshad Reshi

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Hamid tells the poignant story of a young boy, Hamid Ali (Talha Arshad Reshi), who struggles to understand the sudden disappearance of his father (Sumit Kaul). His mother, Ishrat (Rasika Dugal), is emotionally unavailable due to her grief, leaving Hamid to navigate his sorrow alone. Believing he can call "Allah" at the number 786 to bring back his father, he accidentally connects with Abhay (Vikas Kumar), a troubled soldier in the Central Reserve Police Force, who grapples with guilt over a recent incident.

Directed by Aijaz Khan, Hamid departs from conventional narratives by focusing on a child's innocence amid the chaos of Kashmir. Instead of delving into political agendas, the film emphasizes emotional connection, showcasing the bond that forms between Hamid and Abhay as they navigate their contrasting worlds. Hamid transcends traditional Bollywood themes by exploring the human cost of conflict and the enduring bonds of love and family.

Advertisement

3. Manjhi: The Mountain Man

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Ashutosh Acharya

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Release Year: 2015

Genre: Biography, Drama

Directed by Ketan Mehta, the film chronicles the life of a man who, driven by an unyielding resolve, spent over two decades carving a path through a mountain with just a hammer and chisel to better the lives of the people in his village after the tragic loss of his wife. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's portrayal of Dashrath Manjhi is widely celebrated as a standout performance, capturing the essence of Manjhi's perseverance and dedication.

Manjhi – The Mountain Man is a stirring film based on Dashrath Manjhi's life, an unsung Indian hero. Manjhi carved a 360-foot-long, 25-foot-high, and 30-foot-wide road through a mountain in Bihar by himself, showcasing immense determination.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's portrayal of Dashrath Manjhi received universal acclaim from audiences, critics, and the film industry. His performance was so impactful that fans still call him 'Manjhi’ and often quote his famous line, "Shaandaar, zabardast, zindabad!"

Advertisement

4. Khufiya

Cast: Ali Fazal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Khufiya, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and based on Amar Bhushan's novel Escape to Nowhere, is a riveting espionage thriller that follows a RAW agent, played by Tabu, on a quest to uncover a mole leaking sensitive information, which leads to her partner's tragic death. The film deepens as she encounters Captain Ravi Devilal Mohan, portrayed by Ali Fazal.

What sets Khufiya apart is its nuanced exploration of the moral complexities within intelligence work. Instead of relying on action, it delves into the psychological struggles faced by its characters, particularly Tabu's, who embodies the sacrifices required in a perilous profession. The narrative weaves multiple perspectives, enhancing the storytelling's depth and encouraging audience engagement. It challenges traditional gender roles by presenting a strong, multifaceted female lead, highlighting themes of empowerment and identity.

5. Three Of Us

Cast: Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Swanand Kirkire

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Release Year: 2024

Genre: Drama

Three of Us follows Shailaja and her husband, Dipankar, as they travel to the Konkan coastline to revive Shailaja's fading memories due to early-onset Alzheimer's. Directed by Avinash Arun, the film beautifully explores Shailaja's journey of self-discovery as she reconnects with her past in Vengurla. This poignant narrative struck a chord with audiences, providing a refreshing alternative to the intense thrillers dominating the OTT landscape.

Advertisement

What distinguishes Three of Us is its nuanced portrayal of relationships and emotions. The film challenges societal norms by offering diverse perspectives on love and companionship, moving away from clichés to represent the complexity of human connections.

6. Bombay Rose

Cast: Cyli Khare, Amit Deondi, Gargi Shitole

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Release Year: 2019

Genre: Animation, Drama, Romance

Bombay Rose, directed by Gitanjali Rao, is a poignant animated film that explores the lives of two individuals from Mumbai's slums. The story juxtaposes their struggles against the lives of those in high-rise buildings, emphasizing the disconnect between these worlds.

Rao skillfully weaves classic Hindi cinema tropes into the narrative, featuring a hero, heroine, and villain, but subverts traditional endings by acknowledging the harsh realities of life. The film’s title evokes nostalgia for ‘Bombay’, suggesting a gentler past.

The non-linear storytelling unfolds through vignettes, capturing the fragmented nature of urban life and the emotional journeys of its characters. Bombay Rose challenges storytelling norms and offers a fresh perspective on the complexities of love and survival in a vibrant metropolis.

7. Soni

Cast: Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Saloni Batra, Vikas Shukla

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Soni, directed by Ivan Ayr, is a powerful drama that explores women's experiences in contemporary India through the lives of two police officers, Soni and Kalpana. Set in the patriarchal landscape of Delhi, the film highlights the challenges they face in combating gender-based violence.

Advertisement

What makes Soni unconventional is its focus on female friendship and solidarity in a male-dominated profession. Rather than sensationalizing their struggles, the film offers a realistic depiction of their emotional complexities, showcasing their vulnerabilities and strengths. Through authentic storytelling and nuanced character development, it redefines the representation of women in Indian cinema.

Ready to embark on a cinematic adventure? Dive into these unconventional films and prepare to be amazed—your future self will definitely thank you later! Enjoy the ride!

ALSO READ: 7 best movies on Netflix that can be rewatched anytime without getting bored