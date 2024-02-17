PICS: Saba Pataudi shares then and now moments with siblings Saif Ali Khan-Soha Ali Khan; 'nothing has changed'

Saba Pataudi's Instagram feed is an invaluable collection of family photos, featuring her siblings, actor Saif Ali Khan and sister Soha Ali Khan. Recently, Saba posted both a vintage and a current picture with Saif and Soha, reflecting on the enduring bonds with her siblings. She expressed her thoughts on the unchanged nature of their relationships, emphasizing that the essence remains consistent from the past to the present.

Saba shares throwback pic with Saif and Soha

On Instagram, Saba posted images featuring her siblings, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. The post includes an old and a recent photo. Saba captioned it, "Siblings – Bonds of madness, moments, and more... forged forever, with Then n Now. Nothing changes." Fans promptly expressed their love in the comments, with one user noting, "All look different parts of Sharmila! Strong strong genes."

Saba Pataudi on her special bond with siblings Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan

Saba Pataudi's Instagram brims with a myriad of family snapshots, featuring siblings Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, as well as sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children. Earlier, In an interview with ETimes, Saba offered insights into her sibling dynamics.

Describing herself as the serene presence, she noted Saif and Soha's extroverted and mischievous nature, declaring, "Soha and bhai share similarities." Saba, emphasizing her spiritual inclination, remarked, "My brother and I also have many common traits, as we were both regarded as the elders of the family, which meant adhering to rules was a must." While she exudes calmness, she humorously pointed out, "Soha and my brother, on the other hand, are extroverts and badmash in a way that they got away with murder, being the first-born son and youngest daughter.”

Saif Ali Khan on the work front

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen as Ravana in Adipurush alongside Prabahs and Kriti Sanon. He is currently busy with the Telugu film Devara, alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, portraying a negative character. Additionally, he is deeply engaged in a third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand, focusing on an action-oriented project. The duo's past successful ventures include Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

