Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi REVEALS why she didn’t pursue acting, opens up on bond with Kareena Kapoor

Saba Pataudi is the sister of actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan and the sister-in-law of renowned actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. While she belongs to a family of film stars, Saba found her passion in photography and ditched acting. Recently, she opened up on not choosing the path of acting and also highlighted her bond with Bebo stating how their relationship comprises mutual respect for each other. Read on to know what Saba Pataudi said!

Saba Pataudi discusses relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan

During a recent interview, Pataudi discussed her relationship with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor at length and noted how it is a bond boxed with immense respect. Noting how the latter has been very kind to her, Saba quoted saying in a report by ETimes, “Recently, Bebo messaged on Soha’s birthday, using a lot of adjectives. So this one person messaged me saying, ‘Don’t react, don’t get upset, this is unnecessary comparison. But I don’t see any comparison there. Soha and I are different so Bebo used those words. In fact, I was pleased to see she used a family picture with me in it, instead of Soha’s solo picture or from her modeling days."

She added how she feels appreciative about it and noted how the instance shows that the drama is actually created by the outside world.

Saba Pataudi on not choosing the world of acting

Saba belongs to the royal Pataudi family. From her brother Saif Ali Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan, and her mother Sharmila Tagore, who has been a renowned actress, Saba belongs to a family of stars.

Shedding light on why she made the conscious decision to stay away from films, Pataudi revealed that she didn’t think she was meant to be a film star and added that she does not regret making the choice to stay away from movies.

“It was a path I never pursued because, deep down, I felt I didn’t have the talent for it, but then again, I never tried it. I am very self-conscious and shy as a person, which didn’t allow me to get into films,” she said and added how she feels Saif and Soha have acting abilities unlike herself.

She further revealed that though she distanced herself from the world of movies, she finds comfort in singing, dancing, and watching films.

