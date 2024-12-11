Pinkvilla At RSIFF: Priyanka Chopra recalls putting grief of her dad's death in fight scenes of Mary Kom; 'I went back to work four days after his funeral'

Trigger Warning: This article includes mentions of death

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently attended the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival. She was among the global stars who walked the red carpet at the coveted event, leaving everyone in awe of her. During the event, she also interacted with the media and revealed some unknown facts about her personal and professional life. It was during this interaction that she spoke about channeling the grief of her father’s passing into the fight scenes of Mary Kom and returning to work just four days after his funeral.

The team at Pinkvilla recently caught up with Priyanka Chopra , where she opened up about her father’s passing during the Red Sea International Film Festival. During the media interaction, the global icon revealed that her father, Ashok Chopra , passed away the same month she was scheduled to start shooting for her film Mary Kom.

At the time, all the sets for the boxing scenes had already been built, and then her father passed away. “So, I went back to work four days after his funeral because I know that’s what my dad wanted me to do, and I put all my grief into those fight scenes,” the actress recalled. She reminisced about shooting one full month of intense fight scenes every single day, back-to-back. Following this, she went on to shoot Gunday with Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh .

Priyanka also spoke about Sanjay Leela Bhansali attending her father’s funeral and giving her a heartfelt hug. At that time, the ace filmmaker told the grieving Priyanka that she didn’t need to return to work immediately. He assured her that he understood her situation and said they could shut down the sets and resume whenever she was ready.

However, The Sky Is Pink actress knew that the one thing her father would never have wanted was for her to stop working, so she resumed shooting just a few days after his untimely demise. Chopra also revealed that while working on Bajirao Mastani, she landed the lead role in the American thriller drama television series Quantico.

