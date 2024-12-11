Pinkvilla At RSIFF: Priyanka Chopra recalls learning Tai Chi for Don co-starring Shah Rukh Khan; says she 'tasted blood a little bit' with film

Don, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, is one of the most popular action thrillers in Bollywood. The actress’ role as Roma is immensely loved by the audience. Recently, Priyanka shared her experience on the film and recalled learning Tai Chi. She also said that she ‘tasted blood a little bit.’

During a media interaction at the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) 2024 in Saudi Arabia, Priyanka Chopra shared that the first time she properly ventured into the action genre was with Don. She revealed that she learned Tai Chi for her role as her director Farhan Akhtar wanted her to have that ‘grace’ during her introduction scene. Priyanka mentioned that she took classes in the martial art and was determined to do it correctly.

The Citadel actress further shared a significant learning from that time, saying, “By the time I came to Don, I had realized that the most important thing to focus on is on my craft, not about your relationships with your director, co-actors, not how you behave on set but what you do between action and cut.”

Watch the video here!

During the conversation, Priyanka Chopra expressed that she realized that to attain excellence and make sure each of her characters was different, she would have to do a lot of ‘homework.’ Hence, she said she did a lot of prep work for every movie.

Coming back to the preparation for Don, PC added, “A lot of training went into the action sequences in Don and I tasted blood a little bit. I look really good with a weapon in my hand defending my country, what can I say?”

The movie Don was released in 2006. Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan reprised their roles in the sequel Don 2, which hit the big screens in 2011. However, the duo will not be returning for Don 3. Farhan Akhtar has announced the third installment, which will be a reboot of the franchise. Ranveer Singh has been crowned as the new Don, with Kiara Advani as the female lead.

