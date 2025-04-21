Disha Patani's sister Khushboo helps abandoned baby reunite with mother; netizens say 'We need more people like you'

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has a sister named Khushboo Patani, who is an ex-Indian army officer. Recently, she took to her Instagram and shared a video that shook the internet. In the clip, Khusboo can be seen rescuing a baby abandoned in the dilapidated building near her home in Bareilly. Netizens were impressed by her actions and stated that the country needs more people like her.

Advertisement

On April 20, 2025, Disha Patani’s sister, Khushoo Patani, took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of her rescuing a child who was abandoned near their house. Khushboo, along with her mother, took the child with them, fed her, and then handed the baby over to the police for further investigation. The fitness coach and entrepreneur revealed that it was her mother who heard the child crying in the ruins, after which they went to save her.

Disha Patani’s sister, Khushboo Patani, rescues an abandoned girl child:

A couple of hours later, she dropped an update in the case. Khushboo revealed that the parents of the child have been located. While the mother was present, the father didn’t come to meet the baby named Innayak. The child’s mother revealed that someone had taken the baby away from her while she was traveling and then left her in the dilapidated house near Patani’s home.

Advertisement

In another clip, the ex-army officer showcased how the child was given medical aid and taken care of before the cops finally located her parents.

After these visuals went viral, several people took to the comments section and lauded Khushboo for doing such an amazing job. While Disha said that her sister is the real hero, a user commented, “We need more people like you.”

Another one expressed, “Amazing you. Universe bless you both.” A third noted, “So proud of you, Khushboo Ji. My heartfelt love to Kid; God bless him.” Actress Bhumi Pednekar also showered love on the video and lauded Patani for saving the abandoned child.

People shower love on Khushboo Patani for saving a girl child:

For more such updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Triptii Dimri goes out and about in city, Raveena Tandon aces airport fashion and more