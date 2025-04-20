4 celebrities-approved Coachella music fest outfits: From Ananya Panday to Disha Patani

Despite being a music and art festival, fashion is a big deal at Coachella. As soon as the festival dates come closer, the internet gets flooded with Coachella outfit inspirations. From reviving zesty vintage flair to embracing the trending cowboy aesthetic, Coachella has become the most fashionable music festival globally.

While Bollywood A-listers often serve swoon-worthy red carpet moments, we couldn’t help but imagine what their music festival outfits would look like. Exploring their fashion feeds, we found out B-town divas’ top Coachella-worthy fits. So, let’s dive straight in!

1. Ananya Panday

A leather skirt and combat boots are the ultimate pair to adorn at the Colorado Desert Fest. It’s cool, it’s fashionable, and it’s comfy to dance all day long. Ananya Panday’s leather skirt look is just perfect for the event. The slit mini skirt, paired with a rose-printed mesh top, sets the perfect tone for the groovy vibe. Paired with combat boots, the look becomes bold and party-ready.

2. Tamannaah Bhatia

Coachella isn’t just a high-on-fashion music fest; it is where party freaks meet in their most unapologetic and quirkiest outfits. Tamannaah Bhatia, in her celeste blue bodycon dress with chaotic embroidered art, would have slayed at the concert. The high-neck piece with full sleeves featured threadwork embroidery of graffiti-like art, which was like a sartorial artistry where punk met feminine elegance.

3. Khushi Kapoor

The Gen Z style maven, Khushi Kapoor, has served a few of the most stunning outfits ever since she came into the limelight. Her promo looks were far from subtle and held a unique charm that was rarely seen earlier. However, for the Coachella fest, her all-white floral outfit would be the ultimate pick. The groovy, zesty, and concert-ready plunging blouse and mini skirt, paired with a matching jacket, are perfect for exuding IT-girl vibes at the event.

4. Disha Patani

Honestly, there could be a whole guide on Coachella-worthy outfits featuring just Disha Patani. The femme fatale often serves concert-style fits—from the petite combo of sequin blouse and skirt to baggy jeans and corset style for a cool and groovy look. However, her bedazzled teal sequin mesh blouse with a plunging neckline and midi skirt with a thigh-high slit look could not get any better for the musical fest.

So, from Ananya Panday’s cool-girl leather skirt ensemble to Disha Patani’s sultry-femme co-ords, whose concert outfit makes it to your fashion inspo-book?

