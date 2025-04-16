Disha Patani recreates Madhuri Dixit’s iconic 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' saree look, but not without modern and sensual twist

The bold fashion queen is back again! Yes, we are talking about Disha Patani, who never forgets to add a hint of sass to her every look, whether it’s traditional or western. Attending the star-studded event last evening on April 15, the actress wore an orange saree that instantly reminded us of one of Madhuri Dixit’s forever iconic song looks. Excited to know the deets? Let’s dive into it!

For the event, Disha Patani opted for nothing but an alluring custom orange saree from the renowned designer, Torani. Surprisingly, the design of her sultry pick was inspired by Madhuri Dixit’s saree in the ICONIC song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. And the young actress's approach to revamp the OG look was mind-blowing!

The orange saree stole the limelight with intricate golden and silver detailing over the borders, clearly taking focus with the neat pleats around her waist. The pallu, instead of being styled in the usual way, she decided to give a modern touch to it. She neatly draped and carried it over her right shoulder, giving a view of her well-toned waist.

A full-sleeved blouse design with a sweetheart neckline was heavily decorated with precise embroidery, perfectly complementing the vibe of her saree. The bold design was enough to add to the oomph of her look.

The traditional earrings just elevated her overall appearance, proving she’s always into minimal yet striking additions. Also, she left her long tresses open before styling them. She added loose waves and parted them at the side.

The Malang actress added a glowy makeup touch to her appearance. She added blush glow and highlighter shine to her cheekbones, whereas her eyes were dramatically done with smudged eyeliner and kajal, accentuated with eyeshadow and long lashes. She topped it with a glossy brown lipstick.

Disha Patani’s saree at the glamorous event was all about making a statement. Everything from her outfit, accessories, makeup, and hair showed her skills of pulling the right string as per the occasion.

