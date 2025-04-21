Who is Khushboo Patani? 7 things to know about Disha Patani's elder sister, former army major, who has gone viral for rescuing baby girl

Khushboo Patani, the elder sister of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, recently made headlines for an inspiring act of bravery and compassion. She rescued an abandoned infant near her home in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and shared the entire experience on social media. In the video, Khushboo can be seen comforting the crying baby and calling out the irresponsible act of the parents who left her there. Temporarily naming the baby ‘Radha,’ she urged authorities to intervene and ensure the child’s safety. The act touched hearts across the internet, with messages of support pouring in, including from Disha and celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar.

Here’s everything to know about Khushboo Patani:

1. Former Army Major: Khushboo served in the Indian Army and held the position of Major before retiring at the age of 34. She was commissioned as a lieutenant after cracking the SSB exam in her first attempt.

2. Inspired by Campus Visit: Her decision to join the army was influenced by a campus presentation by a young army captain. A slide showing a female officer left a strong impact on her, leading her to pursue a career in the armed forces.

3. Triggered by a College Trauma: A disturbing incident during her college days, where she was stalked by unknown men, pushed her to reassess her life goals. This traumatic experience sparked her desire to build a stronger, more secure identity — one she found in the uniform.

4. Academic Background: Born in November 1991 in Bareilly, she was a bright student and completed her schooling from BBL Public School. Later, she pursued engineering at DIT School of Engineering and began working at a multinational company before joining the army.

5. Life After Army: Post-retirement, Khushboo reinvented herself as a certified fitness coach, spiritual healer, and TEDx speaker. She also provides tarot readings and personal guidance to people dealing with challenges in relationships, careers, and personal growth.

6. Popular Social Media Presence: As of April 21, 2025, she has built a strong online following with close to 1 million Instagram followers. She uses her platform to inspire, motivate, and offer healing advice.

7. Vocal Advocate for Women and Children: In her recent viral video, she passionately addressed the issue of child abandonment and emphasized the importance of saving and nurturing the girl child. Her caption echoed the sentiment with: “Jako rakhe saiyan, maar sake na koi,” and a plea to authorities to take strict action.

Though Disha Patani is widely known for her film career, her elder sister Khushboo is gaining recognition for her courage, compassion and commitment to service.

