Disha Patani’s 2 looks in slip dress and bikini prove her obsession with animal print

Just like us, if you’re so done looking at all the soft print dresses, don’t worry, Disha Patani has the fresh inspiration for us—Animal Prints. Yes, animal prints, which have been in the fashion industry for years, have found a new way to return in trend, and the style icon seems to be perfectly nailing her look. Disha’s two looks in an animal print slip dress and a bikini just looked so hot to ignore, and we can’t wait to add them to our wardrobe ASAP.

Animal print slip dress

Raising the bar of hot fashion, Disha Patani quickly slipped into a leopard print slip dress, proving these prints are here to stay forever. The wild print on the ensemble added a bold edge to her overall look, whereas to level up the hotness, a risqué plunging neckline with sleek straps made her appear absolutely enchanting. The fitted silhouette perfectly accentuated her body from all angles, making us swoon over her.

That’s not the end. The way she styled this dress surely deserves a round of applause. She enhanced her facial features with the dewy makeup; a bleaming glow on her cheekbones was achieved with highlighter and blush, her eyes screamed attention with eyeliner and kajal, whereas her lips were painted in a dark shade.

Adding minimal accessories, she carried a classy bag over her shoulder, wore a delicate piece around her neck, and donned a statement bracelet on her wrist.

Animal print bikini

If you think animal print is limited to dresses and pants, then you’re wrong. Disha Patani just brought the print into focus in a sexy way. Always a water baby, we have seen the actress slaying her many bikini looks, but one that recently caught our attention was her animal print two-piece. The triangular bikini top was securely tied at the back of her neckline. It was further enhanced with matching bottoms, which definitely made a bold statement.

Her hot look in this animal print bikini was too hot to die for, and she didn’t hold back from elevating it with minimal accessories: golden hoop earrings and a cross pendant neckpiece. Disha left her hair open to flow naturally.

Animal prints are still making waves in the fashion industry and can now be worn in various ways. So girls, try some of them and channel your inner Disha Patani energy.

