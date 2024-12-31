Post-breakup with Arjun Kapoor and dad Anil Mehta's demise, Malaika Arora admits 2024 was a 'difficult year'

Trigger warning: This article mentions someone's death.

Malaika Arora reflected on the year that was and shared a post on her social media that spoke about 2024 being a difficult year. It’s noteworthy that the actress broke up with actor Arjun Kapoor and lost her father Anil Mehta this year.

On December 30, 2024, Malaika Arora shared a post on her Instagram stories. The note read, “I don’t hate you, 2024, but you were a difficult year, full of challenges, changes and learning. You showed me that life can change in the blink of an eye and taught me to trust myself more. But above all, you made me understand that my health, whether physical, emotional or mental, is what really matters.”

The post concluded, “There are still things I can’t understand, but I believe that, with time, I will understand the reasons and purposes of everything that happened.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor dated each other for quite some time. The actors also took to social media and dropped love-filled images together and openly spoke about their relationship with the media. However, in May this year, an industry insider confirmed that the couple chose to part ways respectfully.

A source shared, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other’s hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”

The insider further added, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.”

After dealing with the break-up, the actress-model lost her father Anil Mehta on September 11, 2024. Several Bollywood celebs came to meet the Arora sisters and their grieving mother during this difficult time. Arjun was also seen standing by Malaika like a strong support system.

