Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora passes away: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and more arrive to pay last respects

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death and suicide.

Bollywood star and model Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, unfortunately breathed his last today (September 11). She, along with her sister Amrita Arora, rushed to her mother's home to be with family during this difficult period. Anil Arora’s death has shocked many across the country. Friends and celebrities have paid their respects, including Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan, and others.

Amrita Arora’s close friend and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan, visited her mother’s home to say a final farewell. Ananya Panday, joined by her father Chunky Panday, was also seen arriving to offer her condolences. Helen, the wife of Salim Khan and stepmother to Malaika Arora's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, and Shibani Akhtar also came to the Arora residence to pay their respects to actress’ father Anil Arora.

As soon as the news broke, Malaika Arora's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, arrived at her mother's residence. Arbaaz Khan's family members, including Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, and Salma Khan, were also seen arriving at the residence. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who was previously dating Malaika, also visited the residence. Malaika’s friends, such as Sophie Choudhary, Kim Sharma, and Riteish Sidhwani, came to Ayesha Manor to extend their condolences. Malaika's son, Arhaan, also arrived at his grandfather’s home to pay his last respect.

As per reports, the early evidence points to a potential suicide. According to ANI, DCP Crime Branch Raj Tilak Roshan said in Hindi, "The body of Anil Mehta (62) was found. He resided on the 6th floor. We are conducting further investigations, and our team is here on-site. We are examining all angles thoroughly. Forensic teams are also present... The body is being taken for a postmortem. At prima facie, it appears to be a suicide, but we are continuing our investigation in detail."

At the age of 11, Malaika Arora's parents divorced, prompting her move with her mother Joyce Polycarp and sister Amrita to Chembur. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is of Malayali Christian heritage, while her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi Hindu from Fazilka, a border town in India, and served in the Indian Merchant Navy.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

