7 best Prachi Desai movies you must add to your watch-list

Prachi Desai has established herself as a prominent figure in Indian cinema, captivating audiences with her brilliant performances and undeniable talent. Transitioning seamlessly from her television roots to the big screen, she has charmed viewers with her versatility and magnetic on-screen persona. She has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with her stellar performances in some of the best Prachi Desai movies, captivating audiences worldwide.

Let’s take a look at the finest moments of her career, highlighting the films that have cemented her status as one of the most talented actresses of her generation.

7 best Prachi Desai movies that guarantee wholesome entertainment

1. Rock On!!

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Prachi Desai, Purab Kohli, Luke Kenny, Shahana Goswami

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Release Year: 2008

Genre: Musical, Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Rock On!! is one of the best Prachi Desai movies, where she plays Sakshi Shroff, the supportive wife of Aditya Shroff, played by Farhan Akhtar. The movie is about a group of friends who revive their old rock band, Magik. Prachi’s role as the understanding and patient wife adds emotional depth to the story, showing the personal sacrifices and growth of the characters.

2. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, Prachi Desai, Randeep Hooda

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Release Year: 2010

Genre: Crime, Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

In this crime drama set in the 1970s Mumbai underworld, Prachi Desai plays Mumtaz, the girlfriend of Emraan Hashmi's character, Shoaib Khan. The film follows the rise of a gangster, and Prachi’s portrayal of Mumtaz adds a tender and resilient touch to the story, balancing the gritty narrative with a poignant love story.

3. Bol Bachchan

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Asin, Prachi Desai, Archana Puran Singh

IMDb Rating: 5.5

Release Year: 2012

Genre: Comedy

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

In the list of Prachi Desai movies and TV shows, Bol Bachchan secures its spot in the top seven. The film is a comedy where Prachi Desai plays Radhika Raghuvanshi, who falls in love with Abbas Ali, played by Abhishek Bachchan. It is filled with hilarious twists and turns. Prachi’s charming and light-hearted performance as Radhika adds to the film’s fun and entertaining vibe.

4. I, Me aur Main

Cast: John Abraham, Prachi Desai, Chitrangda Singh, Mini Mathur

IMDb Rating: 4.7

Release Year: 2013

Genre: Drama, Romance

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

In this Prachi Desai movie, she plays the role of Gauri Dandekar, the supportive girlfriend of Ishaan Sabharwal, played by John Abraham. The story follows Ishaan’s journey of self-discovery and personal growth, with Prachi’s character playing a key role in his transformation. Her warm and heartfelt performance makes the audience root for her character’s happiness.

5. Policegiri

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Prachi Desai, Prakash Raj, Om Puri

IMDb Rating: 4.4

Release Year: 2013

Genre: Action, Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Policegiri also secures its spot in the Prachi Desai movie list. It features Prachi Desai as Sehar, alongside Sanjay Dutt. The movie revolves around DCP Rudra, a tough cop played by Dutt. Prachi’s role as Sehar adds a softer, romantic dimension to the intense action-packed story, providing a nice balance to the high-energy sequences.

6. Azhar

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Nargis Fakhri, Prachi Desai, Lara Dutta

IMDb Rating: 5.7

Release Year: 2016

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

In the biographical sports drama Azhar, Prachi Desai plays Naureen, the first wife of Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. The film delves into the highs and lows of Azharuddin’s life on and off the cricket field. Prachi’s heartfelt performance captures the emotional struggles and strength of a woman navigating her husband’s controversial career and personal life.

7. Silence... Can You Hear It?

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, Arjun Mathur, Sahil Vaid, Barkha Singh

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Release Year: 2021

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Where to Watch: ZEE5

In this Prachi Desai movie named Silence... Can You Hear It? she stars as Inspector Sanjana Bhatia in this gripping mystery thriller. She is part of the investigative team led by ACP Avinash Verma, played by Manoj Bajpayee. The film follows a murder investigation filled with suspense and unexpected twists. Prachi’s portrayal of a determined and intelligent police officer keeps the audience engaged and adds a compelling dynamic to the story.

The latest Prachi Desai movie is Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout alongside Manoj Bajpayee, released on April 16. Directed and written by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film also stars Shruti Bapna and Parul Gulati.

