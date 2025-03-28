Ground Zero Teaser OUT: Emraan Hashmi’s soldier avatar has attention of fans as he heads on daring mission

Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of his next movie, Ground Zero. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the teaser of the film is set to drop very soon and will be attached to the Eid release Sikandar. Now, the official teaser has been released. It showcases Emraan in a soldier avatar heading on a daring mission, and it has managed to grab the attention of the fans.

Today, March 28, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Ground Zero unveiled its teaser across digital platforms. The 1-minute, 11-second teaser offers a glimpse into the story that has been inspired by true events. It is set against the backdrop of Kashmir. The teaser begins with a terrorist group’s warning and shows an attack on Indian soldiers.

Emraan Hashmi plays the role of BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey. In the teaser, he says, “Pehredaari bahut ho gayi, ab prahaar hoga (Enough of guarding, now there will be an attack).”

The teaser further gives a peek into his mission to hunt down the enemy. It concludes with Emraan’s character asking, “Sirf Kashmir ki zameen humaari hai ya yahan ke log bhi? (Is it only the land of Kashmir that is ours or the people here too?).”

Watch the teaser here!

Netizens were left extremely impressed by the teaser. One person said, “What a powerful teaser, this man can do anything any kind of role,” while another wrote, “Emraan Hashmi look so natural in this role. I hope movie will perform good.” A user stated, “The dialogue at the end is something to ponder upon. Thought-provoking,” and another shared, “Blockbuster loading!! What an absolute blasting teaser... Sure shot hit..”

Alongside Emraan Hashmi, the cast includes Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Paramesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina, and Rahul Vohra.

Ground Zero is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, it is set to arrive in cinemas on April 25, 2025.