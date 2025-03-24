Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi finally delights fans with sequel of his beloved romantic film on 46th birthday; don’t miss the release date

Emraan Hashmi finally announced Awarapan 2 on his 46th birthday! The 2007-released romantic drama film has attained cult status over the years, with ardent fans demanding a sequel to the beloved film for quite some time now. Fulfilling fans’ request, Emraan officially announced the sequel, slated to release on April 3, 2026.

Today, on March 24, Emraan Hashmi and the makers of Awarapan 2 dropped the 0:59 min video clip across all social media platforms. The announcement video begins with Emraan’s iconic character standing on a boat looking at the sunset behind the city’s skyline. The clip also features cherished scenes and dialogues from the first part of the film featuring him and Shriya Saran.

Further, Emraan frees a bird from the cage and says, “Kisi aur ki zindagi ke liye marna hi meri manzil hai (To die for someone else’s life is my destiny)." The text at the end of the teaser reads, “Awarapan 2, The journey continues."

The iconic song Tera Mera Rishta from the 2007 film is also heard playing in the background, adding a nostalgic feel to the announcement. It has been revealed that the sequel will be released next year. “Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh…#Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026. #Awarapan2," the official announcement’s post was captioned.

Emraan Hashmi announces Awarapan 2

Moments after the announcement was made, fans flooded the comments section expressing their excitement about the announcement. A fan stated, "Bday Gift de diya bhai ne most Awaited Awarapan Watching Theater" while another fan remarked, "Emraan Hashmi bhai phir se Goosebumps." A third called it the "best birthday surprise" and another stated, "Can't wait for the songs Awarapan 2 bhut wait Kara diyaa finally."

Advertisement

Just a couple of weeks back Emraan teased fans with an animated clip featuring his character from Awarapan, leaving fans confused if the film was being re-released or the sequel was in the works.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan (2007) was led by Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran. It also featured Mrinalini Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shaad Randhawa, and more in key roles.