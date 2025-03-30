Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan take over the internet as they attend her cousin’s wedding with daughter Aaradhya; see VIRAL PICS

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood. The couple likes to keep their personal life extremely private, but their public appearances often leave the internet in frenzy. Most recently, several pictures went viral on the internet as the power couple attended the actress’ cousin Shloka Shetty's brother's wedding in Pune, Maharashtra accompanied by their daughter Aaradhya.

On Sunday, several pictures of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and their daughter Aaradhya made waves online as they attended a family function. In one of the pictures, the trio was seen posing with their close family members for an endearing click, in which the celebrity couple was seen standing at the back while their little one was sitting on the floor with other family members.

Keeping it casual, the Be Happy actor was seen in a pink hoodie, while Aish was seen in a black kurta and Aaradhya opted for a white t-shirt paired with denim pants.

Take a look

In other pictures doing the rounds on the internet, the diva was seen posing with the younger generation of her family. In one of the pictures, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red embroidered traditional ethnic wear.

She opted for a red lipstick, a stone bindi, and open wavy curls with a center partition — making for a perfect look for the evening. She also opted for a statement choker made of polka and kundan along with matching earrings and maang teeka.

Advertisement

In another picture, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was seen delightfully clicking an endearing selfie with her family member. Furthermore, an inside picture from the wedding function taken from afar showed the couple caught in a candid interaction.

Take a look

Aaradhya was seen sitting between the celebrity couple while the actress faced back against the camera. The doting dad leaned towards his daughter sitting next to him while the duo was looking at the front, and they were all smiles.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Be Happy, co-starring Inayat Verma and Nora Fatehi. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film was based on a father-daughter bond. Meanwhile, Aish has not announced any new project so far.