Meet actor who made fan base due to his unconventional image, is related to Alia Bhatt, worked with Salman Khan and is among the popular faces of industry

Not every actor is lucky enough to gain popularity because of their unconventional image as a 'star'. However, the actor we're talking about not only had a great career but enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom despite an eccentric image. He hails from a film family and has worked with top actors in the industry, including Salman Khan and more. Guessed it yet? We're talking about none other than Emraan Hashmi.

Born as Syed Emraan Anwar Hashmi, he started off his career as an assistant director on the 2002-released Raaz. A year later, he made his debut with Footpath in 2003, followed by Murder the following year, which turned out to be a mammoth success.

This led to his appearance in films like Gangster: A Love Story, Jannat franchise, Shanghai, Awarapan, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Crook, Tiger 3, Selfiee, and many more. In addition to this, Hashmi ventured into the digital world with Karan Johar-backed Showtime.

At the top of his career during the early 2000s, Emraan enjoyed significant popularity — thanks to the 'serial kisser' tag he got because of his intimate scenes in most of the films.

In an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, the actor had talked about his wife's reaction to his onscreen kisses and scenes. He had candidly revealed that he and his wife had hit a common ground where he took her shopping every time he kissed onscreen.

"The deal is I take her shopping, and she probably swipes the card close to seven-digit numbers," he had said. On the other hand, while speaking with NDTV last year, Hashmi revealed that the rule was way back and humorously mentioned that the rule is not there; otherwise, his bank balance would have ended.

Emraan Hashmi has been married to Parveen Shahani since 2006, and they share a son, Ayaan Hashmi, whom they welcomed in 2010. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt's father and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is his uncle.

On the professional front, on his 46th birthday today, March 24, 2025, Emraan announced the sequel to his 2007-released Awarapan titled Awarapan 2. With the captivating announcement clip, it has been revealed that the film will be released next year on April 3, 2026.