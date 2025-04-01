Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan bring back nostalgia with their chemistry as they dance to Kajre Re with Aaradhya; don’t miss new PICS

Just a couple of days back, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya’s pictures went viral on the internet from the actress’ cousin’s wedding. Now, most recently, a set of new pictures has left the social media users in a frenzy with the couple bringing nostalgia back as they took over the dance floor on Kajra Re.

Aishwarya Rai’s relative Aaria Shetty took to her Instagram stories and posted a series of pictures and videos from the recent family wedding. In one of the videos, the beloved couple, Aish and Abhishek accompanied by their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, were seen enthusiastically joining the newlyweds on stage. Adding to the fervor, they also danced to their iconic dance number, Kajra Re.

As soon as they performed the iconic hook step with their daughter, the guests present at the wedding couldn’t help but reciprocate the energy with a huge shout-out. Needless to say, the chemistry between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's dancing brought back nostalgia, and the video concluded with Aish giving a warm hug to the bride.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan dance to Kajra Re

In addition to this, a series of new pictures also surfaced on the internet that featured Abhishek and Aish posing for stunning clicks with Aaria.

Take a look

Furthermore, a fan page of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress also posted new, oh-so-gorgeous pictures from the wedding function. In the first picture, we can see Aish and Aaradhya standing with one of their family members on either side. In another picture doing rounds on the internet, the Bachchan family was seen posing with their family clan.

While Aish and Aaradhya were standing in the front, the Be Happy was seen standing at the back. In another, they were seen posing with their extended family for a perfect family picture with the newlyweds. Aish’s mother, Brindya Rai, can also be spotted.

New pics of Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya

Aaradhya was seen in a green embroidered anarkali suit, while Aish exuded grace in a peach traditional wear. Meanwhile, for the wedding day, the mother-daughter duo twinned in red while Abhishek complimented them in a white bandhgala.

