Ground Zero EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi and team to launch action thriller's trailer at grand event on THIS date

Emraan Hashmi is set to star in the action thriller Ground Zero. Earlier, he impressed the audience with his soldier avatar in the official teaser of the film. Pinkvilla has now exclusively learned that the trailer of the movie is set to drop on April 7, 2025. Emraan and the film’s team will be launching it at a grand event.

An industry insider has revealed to Pinkvilla that the trailer of Ground Zero will arrive on April 7, 2025. Actor Emraan Hashmi, producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, as well as director Tejas Deoskar, will be present at the grand launch.

The film is inspired by true events. Earlier, the 1-minute, 11-second teaser offered a peek into the story set against the backdrop of Kashmir. Emraan Hashmi portrays the character of BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey. In his power-packed avatar, he was heard saying, “Pehredaari bahut ho gayi, ab prahaar hoga (Enough of guarding, now there will be an attack).”

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the makers captioned it, “Bravery, sacrifice, and a mission that changed everything. #GroundZero teaser out now! #AbPrahaarHoga.”

Watch the teaser here!

Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Paramesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina, and Rahul Vohra also star in pivotal roles in Ground Zero.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the teaser of the movie will be screened with Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar in theaters. A source also revealed, “Ground Zero is said to be inspired by an untold battle that no one saw coming, with a blend of action, emotion, and patriotism.” The makers have a well-planned marketing campaign on their hands with the trailer and a few songs following the teaser release.

Advertisement

The film is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The movie is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. Mark your calendars for its theatrical release on April 25, 2025.

ALSO READ: Sikandar star Salman Khan reviews Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s period drama Chhaava: ‘I think…’