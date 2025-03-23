THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave the most savage rapid-fire answers in Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is truly the epitome of beauty with brains. She has always left her fans and followers enamored with her smart replies, even in the trickiest situations. One of her most iconic conversations was during her appearance on Koffee With Karan, where she floored everyone with her savage responses in the rapid-fire round.

The ‘IT’ couple of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai, and Abhishek Bachchan, appeared on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 3, in 2010. While the entire episode was a delight to watch, the rapid-fire segment holds a special place in the hearts of fans.

The rapid-fire round began with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress being asked, “If you were pinned down and had to market yourself, what would be your best advertising line?” she confidently replied, “I'm totally worth it.”

Karan Johar continued with his next question, asking, “Can you pass a mirror without looking into it?” The diva dropped a sarcastic response, quipping, “Yeah, why upset the mirror?”

But the mic-drop responses from Aishwarya didn’t stop there. When Johar asked her, “If you had a party, who would not make it to the list?” she chuckled and wittily replied, “I'd meet them at your party.”

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director then asked Aishwarya to choose the better actress between Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. In response, Aishwarya diplomatically called both of them ‘good,’ further stating that, in her opinion, Kareena was more versatile.

The fiery rapid-fire round concluded with another tricky question: “Shah Rukh, Saif, Aamir, Salman—the Khan of all seasons?" Being her confident self, without hesitation, she dropped another brilliant response, proclaiming, “We are Bachchans for all seasons, and my name is not Khan,” leaving her husband in splits and Karan surprised.

On the professional front, Aishwarya has been selective about the projects she takes on. She was last seen in director Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II, the sequel to the 2022 hit film Ponniyin Selvan: I.

Meanwhile, Abhishek recently delighted his fans with Be Happy co-starring Nora Fatehi and Inayat Verma. Directed by Rema D'Souza, the film streamed on Prime Video.